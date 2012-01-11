MUMBAI Jan 11 India oilseeds and soyoil extended losses on Wednesday in line with global markets, though falling arrivals back home kept the downside limited, analysts said.

* U.S. soybean fell 0.16 percent to be at $12.30 per bushel.

* The most-traded soybean for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.12 percent lower at 2,552 rupees per 100 kg, while January soyoil was 0.36 percent lower at 721.80 rupees per 10 kg.

* Sell soyoil at 724 rupees, for a target of 716 rupees, with a stop loss of 728 rupees, said Tarang Parmar, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* Rapeseed for January delivery was down 0.19 percent at 3,716 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil was down 5.95 rupees at 722.85 per 10 kg, while soybean fell 23 rupees to 2,485 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 1.25 rupees to 3,568.75 per 100 kg.

* Farmers planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 6 period, down 5 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

* Informa Economics lowered its forecasts for 2011/12 soybean production in Argentina and Brazil, citing dry weather that has cut yield prospects.

* India's edible oil imports in the year ending October 2012 are likely to rise by 6.3 percent to 8.9 million tonnes and all the additional imports will be refined palm oil after Indonesia changed export taxes, a senior industry official said. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)