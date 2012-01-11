MUMBAI Jan 11 India oilseeds and soyoil
extended losses on Wednesday in line with global markets, though
falling arrivals back home kept the downside limited, analysts
said.
* U.S. soybean fell 0.16 percent to be at $12.30 per
bushel.
* The most-traded soybean for January delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
0.12 percent lower at 2,552 rupees per 100 kg, while January
soyoil was 0.36 percent lower at 721.80 rupees per 10
kg.
* Sell soyoil at 724 rupees, for a target of 716 rupees,
with a stop loss of 728 rupees, said Tarang Parmar, an analyst
with Karvy Comtrade.
* Rapeseed for January delivery was down 0.19
percent at 3,716 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil was down 5.95 rupees at
722.85 per 10 kg, while soybean fell 23 rupees to 2,485 per 100
kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 1.25 rupees to
3,568.75 per 100 kg.
* Farmers planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the
Oct. 1 to Jan. 6 period, down 5 percent compared to the same
period a year earlier.
* Informa Economics lowered its forecasts for 2011/12
soybean production in Argentina and Brazil, citing dry weather
that has cut yield prospects.
* India's edible oil imports in the year ending October 2012
are likely to rise by 6.3 percent to 8.9 million tonnes and all
the additional imports will be refined palm oil after Indonesia
changed export taxes, a senior industry official said.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)