MUMBAI Jan 12 India rapeseed hit a contract high on Thursday due to lower acreage and lack of stocks, while soybean and soyoil reversed early losses to trade flat as weak global leads were offset by lower arrivals in the local market and good demand from millers.

* Rapeseed for April delivery was 0.75 percent higher at 3,506 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,525 rupees due to lower acerage and lack of stocks.

* Rapeseed could go to 3,555 rupees levels, said Reddy, adding buying could be done at 3,510 rupees for a target of 3,550 rupees, with a stop loss of 3,480 rupees.

* Farmers planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 6 period, down 5 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

* The most-traded soybean for February delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.73 percent up at 2,614.00 rupees per 100 kg. February soyoil was up 0.54 percent at 725.05 rupees per kg.

* "Oilseeds will remain stable till expiry next week and then will go up due to strong local fundamentals," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Arrivals of soybean have been falling due to lean season and firm demand from millers will help prices, traders said.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil was flat at 723.00 per 10 kg, while soybean was flat at 2,491 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 1.25 rupees to 3,572.50 per 100 kg.

* India's edible oil imports in the year ending October 2012 are likely to rise by 6.3 percent to 8.9 million tonnes and all the additional imports will be refined palm oil after Indonesia changed export taxes, a senior industry official said. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)