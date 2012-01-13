MUMBAI Jan 13 India soybean and soyoil fell more than 1.5 percent on Friday afternoon following weak overnight leads from global markets and expectations of lower imports of edible oil, while rapeseed eased from its contract high in the previous session.

* At 2 p.m., the most-traded soybean for February delivery was 1.67 percent lower at 2,587 rupees per 100 kg. February soyoil fell 2.09 percent to 714.20 rupees per kg.

* The main trigger for the decline is the overnight fall on CBOT, said Vimla Reddy, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade, adding "expectations of lower edible oil imports in December and January, due to higher crushing locally, also weighed."

* Palm oil imports -- the bulk of India's edible oil purchases -- fell 25.5 percent in December to 552,327 tonnes. Soyoil imports did not rise as expected by traders, falling 7.7 percent to 7,387 tonnes over November.

* Sell soyoil at 720 levels for a target of 702, with a stop loss of 730 rupees, said Reddy.

* Rapeseed for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.08 percent at 3,475 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,525 rupees in the previous session.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil was down 4.65 rupees at 719.25 per 10 kg, while soybean was lower by 16 rupees at 2,478 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was down 16.25 rupees at 3,568.75 per 100 kg.

* Farmers planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 6 period, down 5 percent compared to the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)