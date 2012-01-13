MUMBAI Jan 13 India soybean and soyoil
fell more than 1.5 percent on Friday afternoon following weak
overnight leads from global markets and expectations of lower
imports of edible oil, while rapeseed eased from its contract
high in the previous session.
* At 2 p.m., the most-traded soybean for February delivery
was 1.67 percent lower at 2,587 rupees per 100 kg.
February soyoil fell 2.09 percent to 714.20 rupees per
kg.
* The main trigger for the decline is the overnight fall on
CBOT, said Vimla Reddy, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade, adding
"expectations of lower edible oil imports in December and
January, due to higher crushing locally, also weighed."
* Palm oil imports -- the bulk of India's edible oil
purchases -- fell 25.5 percent in December to 552,327 tonnes.
Soyoil imports did not rise as expected by traders, falling 7.7
percent to 7,387 tonnes over November.
* Sell soyoil at 720 levels for a target of 702, with a stop
loss of 730 rupees, said Reddy.
* Rapeseed for April delivery on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.08 percent
at 3,475 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of
3,525 rupees in the previous session.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil was down 4.65 rupees at
719.25 per 10 kg, while soybean was lower by 16 rupees at 2,478
per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was down
16.25 rupees at 3,568.75 per 100 kg.
* Farmers planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the
Oct. 1 to Jan. 6 period, down 5 percent compared to the same
period a year earlier.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)