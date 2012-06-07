(Fixes typo in paragraph 7)

MUMBAI, June 7 Indian soybean extended gains to hit its highest level in more than a week helped by tight domestic supplies and firm overseas markets.

* By 0912 GMT, the most-traded soybean for July delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.72 percent higher at 3,404 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 3,446 rupees, a level last seen on May 31.

* "There is not much soybean stock in the local market. Soybean can go up by another 50 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth.

* Soybean may trade in the range of 3,360-3,425 rupees in the near term, said Reddy.

* U.S. soy rose for a third consecutive day as growing hopes for monetary easing and the rescue of Spain's troubled banks boosted risk sentiment.

* Soybean stocks have dropped because of aggressive crushing by millers earlier this year to feed robust export demand for meal. India's oilmeal exports rose to 351,791 tonnes in May from 323,907 tonnes a year earlier, a leading trade body said.

* Traders also watched the progress of the monsoon, considered vital in deciding acreage under soybean in central India.

* India's monsoon rains were 36 percent below average in the week to June 6, the weather office said on Thursday, reflecting the delay in the arrival of the seasonal rains over south India from the usual June 1 start date.

* Soyoil and rapeseed edged lower on profit-taking.

* Soyoil for July delivery on the NCDEX was 1.48 percent lower at 720.80 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed for July was 1.21 percent lower at 3,756 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Sunil Nair)