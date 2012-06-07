(Fixes typo in paragraph 7)
MUMBAI, June 7 Indian soybean extended gains to
hit its highest level in more than a week helped by tight
domestic supplies and firm overseas markets.
* By 0912 GMT, the most-traded soybean for July delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was 0.72 percent higher at 3,404 rupees per 100 kg,
after hitting a high of 3,446 rupees, a level last seen on May
31.
* "There is not much soybean stock in the local market.
Soybean can go up by another 50 rupees," said Chowda Reddy,
senior analyst with JRG Wealth.
* Soybean may trade in the range of 3,360-3,425 rupees in
the near term, said Reddy.
* U.S. soy rose for a third consecutive day as growing hopes
for monetary easing and the rescue of Spain's troubled banks
boosted risk sentiment.
* Soybean stocks have dropped because of aggressive crushing
by millers earlier this year to feed robust export demand for
meal. India's oilmeal exports rose to 351,791 tonnes in May from
323,907 tonnes a year earlier, a leading trade body said.
* Traders also watched the progress of the monsoon,
considered vital in deciding acreage under soybean in central
India.
* India's monsoon rains were 36 percent below average in the
week to June 6, the weather office said on Thursday, reflecting
the delay in the arrival of the seasonal rains over south India
from the usual June 1 start date.
* Soyoil and rapeseed edged lower on profit-taking.
* Soyoil for July delivery on the NCDEX was 1.48
percent lower at 720.80 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed for
July was 1.21 percent lower at 3,756 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Sunil Nair)