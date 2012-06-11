(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)

MUMBAI, June 11 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose more than a percent on Monday, helped by tight local supplies due to rising soymeal exports and firm overseas markets.

* U.S. soybean firmed as global financial markets rallied following euro zone aid to Spanish banks, although gains were capped as investors squared positions ahead of Tuesday's U.S. Department of Agriculture report on global supply-demand of farm products.

* At 0804 GMT , the most-active soybean for July delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.47 percent higher at 3,388 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supply shortage is there... we are seeing demand for soybean seeds in growing areas," said an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* Soybean stocks have dropped because of aggressive crushing by millers earlier this year to feed robust export demand for meal. India's oilmeal exports rose to 351,791 tonnes in May from 323,907 tonnes a year earlier, a leading trade body said.

* Buying is advised in soybean at 3,380 rupees for a target of 3,475/3,580, with a stop loss of 3,270 rupees, said the analyst from Karvy.

* India's soybean acreage is likely to rise by 7 percent in 2012/13 as higher prices of soybean prompt farmers to the crop, a leading industry official said. Indian oil millers had crushed 8.6 million tonnes of soybean since October. ID:nI8E8FD02C]

* Soybean is planted in June in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, and harvested by late September.

* Soyoil for July delivery was 0.88 percent higher at 724 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed for July was 0.92 percent higher at 3,741 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was flat at 716.20 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up 7 rupees at 3,441 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 158.40 rupees to 3,710 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)