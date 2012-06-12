MUMBAI, June 12 Indian oilseeds and soyoil rose about 1 percent, extending gains for another session as firm exports reduced inventories at home.

* At 0729 GMT, the most-active soybean contract for July delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), was up 0.59 percent at 3,397 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a high of 3,407 rupees.

* Soyoil for July delivery rose 0.62 percent to 729.70 rupees per 10 kg, while July rapeseed gained 0.89 percent to 3,748 rupees per 100 kg.

* Buying is advised in soybean at 3,390 rupees for a target of 3,430 rupees, said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* U.S. soybeans rose ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture supply and demand report which is expected to show tightening global oilseed supplies.

* Soybean inventories have dropped because of aggressive crushing by millers earlier this year to feed robust export demand for meal. India's oilmeal exports rose to 351,791 tonne in May from 323,907 tonne a year earlier, a leading trade body said.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was flat at 717.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up 15 rupees at 3,456 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was steady at 3,772.90 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's soybean acreage is likely to rise by 7 percent in 2012/13 as higher prices of soybean prompts farmers to plant the crop, a leading industry official said. Indian oil millers have crushed 8.6 million tonne of soybean since October.

* Soybean is planted in June in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, and harvested by late September. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)