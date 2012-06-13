MUMBAI, June 13 Indian oilseed prices and soyoil futures edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains for a third session in a row, helped by limited availability of beans.

* At 0831 GMT, the most-active soybean on the National Commodity Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.41 percent at 3,407 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Farmers are unwilling to sell their produce after seeing higher levels of 4,000 rupees," said Pranav Mer, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Buying is advised in soybean close to 3,400 rupees, for a target of 3,450 rupees, with a small stop at below 3,380 rupees, said Mer.

* Soyoil for July delivery rose 0.29 percent to 731.00 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed for July delivery climbed 0.21 percent to 3,760 rupees per 100 kg.

* Buying could be done in rapeseed at 3,750 rupees, for a target of 3,800 rupees, said Mer.

* Traders will be watching the monsoon progress in crop producing regions such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

* India's soybean acreage is likely to rise by 7 percent in 2012/13 as higher prices of soybean prompts farmers to plant the crop, a leading industry official said. Indian oil millers have crushed 8.6 million tonnes of soybean since October.

* Soybean is planted in June in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, and harvested by late September.

* In the United States, soybeans rose on Monday after USDA trimmed its projection of U.S. ending stocks due to brisk export demand, but moved lower on bearish weather forecasts, only to recoup losses and close higher.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was 4 rupees higher at 722.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up 19 rupees at 3,470 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was steady at 3,772.90 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)