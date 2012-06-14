MUMBAI, June 14 Indian soybean fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, snapping a three-day gaining streak on weak global trends, though lower inventory of beans at home limited the downside.

* At 0843 GMT, the most-active soybean contract for July delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.98 percent lower at 3,370.50 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,360 rupees. The contract had gained 2 percent in the three previous sessions.

* The most-traded July soyoil fell 1.37 percent to 717.50 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed for July was 0.40 percent lower at 3,723 rupees per 100 kg.

* Selling is advised in soyoil in a range of about 724 rupees to 726 rupees for a target of 710 rupees, with a stop-loss of 736 rupees, said an analyst with Karvy Comtrade in Hyderabad.

* Chicago soybeans slid around 0.5 percent on Thursday, falling to a one-week low as concerns over global growth weighed on the market.

* Firm meal exports have left minimal stocks of soybean at home, which limited the downside in prices. India's oilmeal exports rose to 351,791 tonne in May from 323,907 tonne a year earlier, a leading trade body said.

* India also raised the minimum support price for soybean to 2,200 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was 4.90 rupees lower at 717.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was down 14 rupees at 3,451 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was up 55 rupees at 3,735 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders are also watching the progress of the monsoon, which has been scant. Soybean is planted in June in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, and harvested by late September.

* India's soybean acreage is likely to rise by 7 percent in 2012/13 as higher prices of soybean prompts farmers to plant the crop, an industry official said. Indian oil millers have crushed 8.6 million tonne of soybean since October. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)