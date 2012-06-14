MUMBAI, June 14 Indian soybean fell more than 1
percent on Thursday, snapping a three-day gaining streak on weak
global trends, though lower inventory of beans at home limited
the downside.
* At 0843 GMT, the most-active soybean contract for July
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.98 percent lower at 3,370.50 rupees per
100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,360 rupees. The contract had
gained 2 percent in the three previous sessions.
* The most-traded July soyoil fell 1.37 percent to
717.50 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed for July was
0.40 percent lower at 3,723 rupees per 100 kg.
* Selling is advised in soyoil in a range of about 724
rupees to 726 rupees for a target of 710 rupees, with a
stop-loss of 736 rupees, said an analyst with Karvy Comtrade in
Hyderabad.
* Chicago soybeans slid around 0.5 percent on Thursday,
falling to a one-week low as concerns over global growth weighed
on the market.
* Firm meal exports have left minimal stocks of soybean at
home, which limited the downside in prices. India's oilmeal
exports rose to 351,791 tonne in May from 323,907 tonne a year
earlier, a leading trade body said.
* India also raised the minimum support price for soybean to
2,200 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
4.90 rupees lower at 717.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was
down 14 rupees at 3,451 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed was up 55 rupees at 3,735 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders are also watching the progress of the monsoon,
which has been scant. Soybean is planted in June in Madhya
Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, and harvested by late
September.
* India's soybean acreage is likely to rise by 7 percent in
2012/13 as higher prices of soybean prompts farmers to plant the
crop, an industry official said. Indian oil millers have crushed
8.6 million tonne of soybean since October.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)