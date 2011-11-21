MUMBAI Nov 21 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures were treading water on Monday afternoon as weakness in the overseas market and higher soybean arrivals in local spot markets offset a softer rupee and improvement in demand in the physical market, analysts said.

* At 2:28 p.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.77 percent at 3,223 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean fell 0.62 percent to $11.61-1/4 per bushel.

* The December soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.05 percent lower at 643.5 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active December soybean contract nudged down 0.02 percent to 2,249 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed edged up 0.06 percent to 3,184 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Good demand for soybean from oil millers is offsetting higher arrivals. But in the medium term prices may correct as oil millers have so far got less exports orders than last year," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as most farmers have completed harvesting, dealers said.

* "The falling rupee is giving a cushion to prices amid a fall in the world market," Reddy said. A weak rupee makes imports of edible oil expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* The partially convertible rupee has slumped more than 15 percent from its strongest point this year in late July due to a widening trade deficit, rising oil import bill and subdued foreign inflows.

* In the Indore spot market soyoil was steady at 640.5 rupees per 10 kg as supplies rose because of crushing of the new soybean crop, while soybean rose 11 rupees to 2,213 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed gained 39 rupees to 3,066 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)