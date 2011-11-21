MUMBAI Nov 21 India's oilseeds and soyoil
futures were treading water on Monday afternoon as weakness in
the overseas market and higher soybean arrivals in local spot
markets offset a softer rupee and improvement in demand in the
physical market, analysts said.
* At 2:28 p.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were
down 0.77 percent at 3,223 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean
fell 0.62 percent to $11.61-1/4 per bushel.
* The December soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.05 percent lower at
643.5 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active December soybean contract nudged
down 0.02 percent to 2,249 rupees per 100 kg, while December
rapeseed edged up 0.06 percent to 3,184 rupees per 100
kg.
* "Good demand for soybean from oil millers is offsetting
higher arrivals. But in the medium term prices may correct as
oil millers have so far got less exports orders than last year,"
said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and
Maharashtra as most farmers have completed harvesting, dealers
said.
* "The falling rupee is giving a cushion to prices amid a
fall in the world market," Reddy said. A weak rupee makes
imports of edible oil expensive and at the same time raises
returns of oilmeal exporters.
* The partially convertible rupee has slumped more
than 15 percent from its strongest point this year in late July
due to a widening trade deficit, rising oil import bill and
subdued foreign inflows.
* In the Indore spot market soyoil was steady at 640.5
rupees per 10 kg as supplies rose because of crushing of the new
soybean crop, while soybean rose 11 rupees to 2,213 rupees per
100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed gained 39
rupees to 3,066 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)