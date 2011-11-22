MUMBAI Nov 22 India's oilseeds and soyoil
futures were down on Tuesday afternoon tracking weak global cues
and higher soybean arrivals in spot market, although a falling
rupee and good domestic demand limited the downtrend, analysts
said.
* The December soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.13 percent lower at
642.9 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active December soybean contract was down
0.22 percent to 2,254 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed
down up 0.28 percent to 3,180 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand is good and there could be some positive movement
towards the end of today's session," said Sudha R. Acharya,
analysts with Kotak Commodity Services.
* At 3:35 p.m, Malaysian palm oil futures was down
0.50 percent at 3,175 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean
was up 0.2 percent at $11.50-1/2 per bushel, though it fell from
an intraday high of $11.55.
* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and
Maharashtra as most farmers have completed harvesting, dealers
said.
* A weak rupee makes imports of edible oil expensive and at
the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.
* The rupee fell to an all-time low on Tuesday as oil
refiners and other companies scrambled to buy dollars, with the
currency looking increasingly vulnerable to a swelling current
account deficit and fears over the global economy and eurozone.
* The partially convertible rupee has slumped more
than 16.8 percent from its strongest point this year in late
July due to a widening trade deficit, rising oil import bill and
subdued foreign inflows.
* In the Indore spot market soyoil rose 45 paise to 639.35
rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 2 rupees to 2,219 rupees
per 100 kg due to a rise in demand and a weak rupee. At Sri
Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 25 rupees to 3,066 rupees
per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)