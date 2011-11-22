MUMBAI Nov 22 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures were down on Tuesday afternoon tracking weak global cues and higher soybean arrivals in spot market, although a falling rupee and good domestic demand limited the downtrend, analysts said.

* The December soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.13 percent lower at 642.9 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active December soybean contract was down 0.22 percent to 2,254 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed down up 0.28 percent to 3,180 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is good and there could be some positive movement towards the end of today's session," said Sudha R. Acharya, analysts with Kotak Commodity Services.

* At 3:35 p.m, Malaysian palm oil futures was down 0.50 percent at 3,175 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was up 0.2 percent at $11.50-1/2 per bushel, though it fell from an intraday high of $11.55.

* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as most farmers have completed harvesting, dealers said.

* A weak rupee makes imports of edible oil expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* The rupee fell to an all-time low on Tuesday as oil refiners and other companies scrambled to buy dollars, with the currency looking increasingly vulnerable to a swelling current account deficit and fears over the global economy and eurozone.

* The partially convertible rupee has slumped more than 16.8 percent from its strongest point this year in late July due to a widening trade deficit, rising oil import bill and subdued foreign inflows.

* In the Indore spot market soyoil rose 45 paise to 639.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 2 rupees to 2,219 rupees per 100 kg due to a rise in demand and a weak rupee. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 25 rupees to 3,066 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)