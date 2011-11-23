MUMBAI Nov 23 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures were steady on Wednesday afternoon as a weak rupee and good demand from oil millers offset the bearishness from decline in the overseas market and higher soybean arrivals in local spot markets.

* "International prices are down, but Indian market is not falling due to weak rupee," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* "The arrival pressure on soybean in local market is also nullified by good demand from oil millers. They have good amount of meal exports orders for coming months," he said.

* A weak rupee makes imports of edible oil expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee has lost over 16 percent from its year high in July. On Tuesday, it hit an all-time low of 52.73 against the dollar.

* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as most farmers have completed harvesting, dealers said.

* At 1:20 p.m., the December soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.19 percent higher at 646.8 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active December soybean contract edged 0.04 percent higher to 2,273 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed ticked 0.19 percent higher to 3,191 rupees per 100 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.79 percent at 3,150 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was down 1.21 percent at $11.39 per bushel.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil rose 2.05 rupees to 640.7 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 8 rupees to 2,229 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed gained 9 rupees to 3,078 rupees per 100 kg.

* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, a leading trade body estimated earlier this month.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.228 million hectares as on Nov. 18, compared with 4.969 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)