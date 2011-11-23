MUMBAI Nov 23 India's oilseeds and soyoil
futures were steady on Wednesday afternoon as a weak rupee and
good demand from oil millers offset the bearishness from decline
in the overseas market and higher soybean arrivals in local spot
markets.
* "International prices are down, but Indian market is not
falling due to weak rupee," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with
SMC Comtrade.
* "The arrival pressure on soybean in local market is also
nullified by good demand from oil millers. They have good amount
of meal exports orders for coming months," he said.
* A weak rupee makes imports of edible oil expensive and at
the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee has
lost over 16 percent from its year high in July. On Tuesday, it
hit an all-time low of 52.73 against the dollar.
* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and
Maharashtra as most farmers have completed harvesting, dealers
said.
* At 1:20 p.m., the December soyoil contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.19
percent higher at 646.8 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active December soybean contract edged
0.04 percent higher to 2,273 rupees per 100 kg, while December
rapeseed ticked 0.19 percent higher to 3,191 rupees per
100 kg.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.79 percent
at 3,150 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was down 1.21
percent at $11.39 per bushel.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil rose 2.05 rupees to
640.7 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 8 rupees to 2,229
rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed
gained 9 rupees to 3,078 rupees per 100 kg.
* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise
to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on
improved yields, a leading trade body estimated earlier this
month.
* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.228
million hectares as on Nov. 18, compared with 4.969 million
hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)