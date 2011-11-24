NEW DELHI Nov 24 India's soyoil and oilseeds futures fell on Thursday reflecting weakness in global markets on concerns of a global slowdown, while higher soybean arrivals and increased sowing of rapeseed kept their spot prices down.

Malaysian palm oil futures hit their lowest in two weeks on Thursday at 3,092 ringgit ($970) per tonne, while U.S. soybean futures also sank to their lowest prices in over a year on fresh worries on Wednesday.

At 0900 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.4 percent at 3,118 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was down 2.8 percent at $11.20-1/2 per bushel.

"Global weakness in palm oil and soybean futures prevailed in domestic futures and weak fundamentals kept spots down," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research with Angel Broking.

Ample arrivals of crop in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the two main producing states, and planting of rapeseed, the main winter season oilseed crop, on a wider area than a year ago, kept spot prices down, dealers said.

* At 2:30 p.m., the December soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.5 percent down at 642.7 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active December soybean contract edged 0.6 percent down to 2,251 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed ticked 0.3 percent down to 3,177 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil declined 3.35 rupees to 637.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 18 rupees to 2,216 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed lost 2.5 rupees to 3,096.25 rupees per 100 kg. [$1 = 3.1795 Malaysian ringgits] (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)