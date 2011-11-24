NEW DELHI Nov 24 India's soyoil and
oilseeds futures fell on Thursday reflecting weakness in global
markets on concerns of a global slowdown, while higher soybean
arrivals and increased sowing of rapeseed kept their spot prices
down.
Malaysian palm oil futures hit their lowest in two weeks on
Thursday at 3,092 ringgit ($970) per tonne, while U.S. soybean
futures also sank to their lowest prices in over a year on fresh
worries on Wednesday.
At 0900 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures
were down 1.4 percent at 3,118 ringgit per tonne and U.S.
soybean was down 2.8 percent at $11.20-1/2 per bushel.
"Global weakness in palm oil and soybean futures prevailed
in domestic futures and weak fundamentals kept spots down," said
Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research with Angel
Broking.
Ample arrivals of crop in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra,
the two main producing states, and planting of rapeseed, the
main winter season oilseed crop, on a wider area than a year
ago, kept spot prices down, dealers said.
* At 2:30 p.m., the December soyoil contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.5
percent down at 642.7 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active December soybean contract edged 0.6
percent down to 2,251 rupees per 100 kg, while December
rapeseed ticked 0.3 percent down to 3,177 rupees per 100
kg.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil declined 3.35 rupees to
637.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 18 rupees to 2,216
rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed lost
2.5 rupees to 3,096.25 rupees per 100 kg.
[$1 = 3.1795 Malaysian ringgits]
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)