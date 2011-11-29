MUMBAI Nov 29 India oilseeds and soyoil futures were steady on Tuesday as firm demand from millers at home offset the negative sentiment in overseas market, analysts said.

* CBOT soybean was 0.54 percent lower at $11.16 per bushel at 3 : 07 p.m.

* The most-active soybean for December delivery on the National Commodity Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.09 percent lower at 2,248.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* The most-traded soyoil for December delivery on the NCDEX was 0.31 percent lower at 647.55 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed for December delivery on the MCX was 0.44 percent lower at 3,173 rupees per 100 kg.

* Crushing, and milling activities are progessing well in India as they feel it is a good level to accumulate, said Vimla Reddy, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* Selling could be done in soyoil at 639.45 rupees, targeting 635, with a stop loss of 642 rupees, said Reddy.

* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, a leading trade body estimated earlier this month. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)