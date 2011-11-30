MUMBAI Nov 30 India soybean and soyoil
futures edged lower, but stayed a familiar tight range, on
rising supplies from the recently harvested crop and falling
overseas markets.
* Rapeseed fell by a percent weighed by higher area under
production.
* The most-traded soybean for December delivery on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.36
percent lower at 2,241 rupees per 100 kg, after trading in a
tight range of 2,235-2,264.50 since last Thursday.
* "Arrivals are definitely better than last year," said
Vinita Advani, research analyst, Geojit Comtrade, adding soybean
support stands at 2,220, prices could decline to 2,190 rupees if
the support level is breached.
* NCDEX December soyoil was 0.83 percent lower at
633.85 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed fell by almost a
percent to 3,143 rupees per 100 kg on higher sowing.
* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.655
million hectares as on Nov. 25, compared with 5.55 million
hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week, on
higher area coverage in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and
Chhattisgarh.
* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise
to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on
improved yields, a leading trade body estimated earlier this
month.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)