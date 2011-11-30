MUMBAI Nov 30 India soybean and soyoil futures edged lower, but stayed a familiar tight range, on rising supplies from the recently harvested crop and falling overseas markets.

* Rapeseed fell by a percent weighed by higher area under production.

* The most-traded soybean for December delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.36 percent lower at 2,241 rupees per 100 kg, after trading in a tight range of 2,235-2,264.50 since last Thursday.

* "Arrivals are definitely better than last year," said Vinita Advani, research analyst, Geojit Comtrade, adding soybean support stands at 2,220, prices could decline to 2,190 rupees if the support level is breached.

* NCDEX December soyoil was 0.83 percent lower at 633.85 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed fell by almost a percent to 3,143 rupees per 100 kg on higher sowing.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.655 million hectares as on Nov. 25, compared with 5.55 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week, on higher area coverage in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, a leading trade body estimated earlier this month. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)