MUMBAI Dec 1 India's rapeseed futures fell for a third straight day on Thursday to hit the lowest in two weeks weighed by higher area under production, analysts said.

* The most-active December rapemustard seed for December delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell to a low of 3,108 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 17, before trading 0.92 percent lower at 3,118 rupees.

* Selling can be done in rapeseed at 3,125-3,128 rupees, for a target of 3,070 rupees, with a stop loss at 3,157 rupees, said Ramesh Chenchala, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* Soybean and soyoil were steady as support from overseas markets was offset by rising supplies in the domestic market.

* The most-active soybean contract was 0.20 percent higher at 2,248 rupees per 100 kg, while most-traded soyoil was 0.09 percent lower at 634.10 rupees per 10 kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil was flat at 631.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 7 rupees to 2,231 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 25 rupees to 3,066.25 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.655 million hectares as on Nov. 25, compared with 5.55 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week, on higher area coverage in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh states.

* India's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, a leading trade body estimated. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)