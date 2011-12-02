MUMBAI Dec 2 India soybean and soyoil
futures inched lower on Friday as rising arrivals in the local
markets weighed on prices along with weak overnight overseas
markets, while analysts said prices could extend losses for
another session.
* The most-active soybean for December delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.22
percent lower at 2,222.50 rupees per 100 kg, while December
soyoil was 0.31 percent lower at 626.80 rupees per 10
kg.
* Short positions could be initiated at 2,235-2,240 rupees
for a target of 2,212 rupees, with a stop loss above 2,263
rupees, said Ramesh Chenchala, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.
* Rapeseed for December delivery on the NCDEX was
steady at 3,094 rupees per 100 kg.
* Rapeseed may trade in the range of 3,078-3,140 rupees,
said Chenchala.
* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.655
million hectares as on Nov. 25, compared with 5.55 million
hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week, on
higher area coverage in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and
Chhattisgarh states.
* India's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to
11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on
improved yields, a leading trade body estimated.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)