MUMBAI Dec 2 India soybean and soyoil futures inched lower on Friday as rising arrivals in the local markets weighed on prices along with weak overnight overseas markets, while analysts said prices could extend losses for another session.

* The most-active soybean for December delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.22 percent lower at 2,222.50 rupees per 100 kg, while December soyoil was 0.31 percent lower at 626.80 rupees per 10 kg.

* Short positions could be initiated at 2,235-2,240 rupees for a target of 2,212 rupees, with a stop loss above 2,263 rupees, said Ramesh Chenchala, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* Rapeseed for December delivery on the NCDEX was steady at 3,094 rupees per 100 kg.

* Rapeseed may trade in the range of 3,078-3,140 rupees, said Chenchala.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.655 million hectares as on Nov. 25, compared with 5.55 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week, on higher area coverage in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh states.

* India's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, a leading trade body estimated. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)