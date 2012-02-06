MUMBAI Feb 6 India oilseeds and soyoil futures extended gains on Monday afternoon tracking strong global markets and lower arrivals of the bean in lean season, analysts said.

* Chicago soybeans rose for a fifth straight session, climbing to a three-month top on prospects of higher demand for U.S. beans following concerns over supplies from drought-hit South America.

* The most-active February soybean on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.22 percent higher at 2,490 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed was 2.55 percent up at 3,375 rupees.

* Buying could be done in soybean at 2,530 rupees, for a target of 2,600 rupees, said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* The February soyoil contract was trading 0.83 percent higher at 694.40 rupees per 10 kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil rose by 4.45 rupees to 695.10 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up 15 rupees at 2,490 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 16.25 rupees to 3,271.25 per 100 kg.

* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan state, the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected to pick up by mid-February, dealers said.

* The country's rapeseed output in the 2011/12 crop year that ends in June is likely to drop to 7.5 million tonnes, compared to 8.2 million tonnes a year ago, according to farm ministry estimates. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)