MUMBAI Feb 7 Indian oilseeds and soyoil reversed early gains on Tuesday afternoon as traders resorted to profit-taking after data showed soymeal exports fell 17.39 percent in January, analysts said.

* "Today there is some correction on profit-taking triggered by weak meal data," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* The most-active February soybean on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.10 percent lower at 2,495 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed was 0.53 percent down at 3,366 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybean may trade in the range 2,515-2,550 rupees in coming sessions, Reddy said.

* India exported 474,993 tonnes in January of soymeal, which accounts for bulk of India's oilmeal sales, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said on Tuesday.

* Soymeal is a product of soybean and is exported to South East Asian countries.

* The February soyoil contract was trading 0.24 percent lower at 694.00 rupees per 10 kg.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil was flat at 696.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up 8 rupees at 2,503 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 6.25 rupees to 3,281.25 per 100 kg.

* Arrivals of rapeseed from the new crop in Rajasthan state, the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country, are expected to pick up by mid-February, dealers said.

* The country's rapeseed output in the 2011/12 crop year that ends in June is likely to drop to 7.5 million tonnes, compared to 8.2 million tonnes a year ago, according to farm ministry estimates. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)