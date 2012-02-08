MUMBAI Feb 8 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures climbed more than 1 percent on Wednesday, supported by lower arrivals and a jump in U.S. bean prices which are closely tracked by domestic traders.

* By 2:19 p.m., the most-active February soybean contract was up 0.92 percent at 2,520 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed rose 1.34 percent to 3,415 rupees.

* Buying by wholesale traders has emerged after the soybean contract fell more than 7 percent since early January, said Vimla Reddy, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* Rapeseed arrivals will pick up only by the end of next month when the new crop starts, said Reddy who recommends buying soybean at 2,575 rupees with a target of 2,610 rupees.

* U.S. soybeans hovered near Monday's three-month high with investors expecting reductions in South American crop estimates to be issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday.

* The February soyoil contract was up 1.03 percent at 701.45 rupees per 10 kg on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil was 1.80 rupees higher at 698 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up 10 rupees at 2,513 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 20 rupees to 3,297.50 per 100 kg.

* The country's rapeseed output in the 2011/12 crop year that ends in June is likely to drop to 7.5 million tonnes, compared with 8.2 million tonnes a year ago, according to farm ministry estimates. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)