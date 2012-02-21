MUMBAI Feb 21 India rapeseed futures rose more than 3.5 percent on Tuesday, extending gains for the third session in a row, to hit a contract high on lack of arrivals in the spot market and strong global markets, analysts said.

* The most-active rapeseed for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading 3.49 percent higher at 3,613 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,624 rupees earlier.

* "The trend is still bullish on lower than expected production estimates," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management, adding buying is advised at 3,570 rupees for a target of 3,720 rupees.

* Soybean and soyoil futures also rose more than a percent, gaining further for another session.

* U.S. soybean was up 0.39 percent at $12.78-3/4 per bushel.

* The most-active soybean for March delivery on the NCDEX was 1.29 percent higher at 2,635 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 1.21 percent to be at 717.55 rupees per 10 kgs.

* Soybean may trade in a 2,620-2,680 rupees range, said Reddy.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil rose 9.80 rupees to 714 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 30 rupees to 2,583 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 82.50 rupees to 3,463.75 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)