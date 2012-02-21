MUMBAI Feb 21 India rapeseed futures rose
more than 3.5 percent on Tuesday, extending gains for the third
session in a row, to hit a contract high on lack of arrivals in
the spot market and strong global markets, analysts said.
* The most-active rapeseed for April delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
3.49 percent higher at 3,613 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a
contract high of 3,624 rupees earlier.
* "The trend is still bullish on lower than expected
production estimates," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with
JRG Wealth Management, adding buying is advised at 3,570 rupees
for a target of 3,720 rupees.
* Soybean and soyoil futures also rose more than a percent,
gaining further for another session.
* U.S. soybean was up 0.39 percent at $12.78-3/4 per
bushel.
* The most-active soybean for March delivery on the
NCDEX was 1.29 percent higher at 2,635 rupees per 100 kg, while
soyoil rose 1.21 percent to be at 717.55 rupees per 10
kgs.
* Soybean may trade in a 2,620-2,680 rupees range, said
Reddy.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil rose 9.80 rupees to 714
rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 30 rupees to 2,583 rupees
per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 82.50
rupees to 3,463.75 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)