MUMBAI, March 1 Indian soybean futures lost early gains to trade steady after hitting a new contract high on Thursday, tracking lower overseas prices and subdued domestic demand, while expectations of rising rapeseed arrivals from the new crop also weighed, analysts said.

* At 3:15 p.m., soybean for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.04 percent to 2,669.50 rupees per 100 kg, while the most-active rapeseed for April delivery was down 0.47 percent at 3,571 rupees.

* Soyoil for March on NCDEX dropped 0.59 percent to 708.55 rupees per 10 kg.

* "Some correction is seen in oilseeds and soyoil because of weak overseas market. Rapeseed arrivals are also expected to increase in coming days," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* "In the long term, however, trend in rapeseed remains bullish because of estimates of lower output," he said.

* Analysts, however, expect soybean futures to recover towards the end of the session because of lower arrivals and strong demand from millers.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.21 percent to 3,263 ringgit per tonne as export trends pointed to weaker demand, although losses were capped by positive factory data from second-largest palm oil importer China.

* U.S. soybean was down 0.38 percent at $13.08 1/2 per bushel.

* Soyoil and palm oil prices usually move in tandem as both are used as cooking oil. India imports edible oils, mainly palm oil, from Malaysia and Indonesia.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 2.55 rupee at 709.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 3 rupees to 2,633 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 46.25 rupees to 3,431.25 per 100 kg.

* Rapeseed output in India is expected to fall 8.5 percent to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed crop, a trade body survey showed on Feb. 27. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)