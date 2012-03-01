MUMBAI, March 1 Indian soybean futures
lost early gains to trade steady after hitting a new contract
high on Thursday, tracking lower overseas prices and subdued
domestic demand, while expectations of rising rapeseed arrivals
from the new crop also weighed, analysts said.
* At 3:15 p.m., soybean for March delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.04
percent to 2,669.50 rupees per 100 kg, while the most-active
rapeseed for April delivery was down 0.47 percent at
3,571 rupees.
* Soyoil for March on NCDEX dropped 0.59 percent to
708.55 rupees per 10 kg.
* "Some correction is seen in oilseeds and soyoil because of
weak overseas market. Rapeseed arrivals are also expected to
increase in coming days," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at
JRG Wealth Management.
* "In the long term, however, trend in rapeseed remains
bullish because of estimates of lower output," he said.
* Analysts, however, expect soybean futures to recover
towards the end of the session because of lower arrivals and
strong demand from millers.
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.21 percent to
3,263 ringgit per tonne as export trends pointed to weaker
demand, although losses were capped by positive factory data
from second-largest palm oil importer China.
* U.S. soybean was down 0.38 percent at $13.08 1/2 per
bushel.
* Soyoil and palm oil prices usually move in tandem as both
are used as cooking oil. India imports edible oils, mainly palm
oil, from Malaysia and Indonesia.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
down 2.55 rupee at 709.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged
up 3 rupees to 2,633 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan,
rapeseed dropped 46.25 rupees to 3,431.25 per 100 kg.
* Rapeseed output in India is expected to fall 8.5 percent
to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012 on lower acreage of the oilseed
crop, a trade body survey showed on Feb. 27.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)