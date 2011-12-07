MUMBAI Dec 7 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to edge up on Wednesday morning following firm overseas markets and supported by a drop in arrivals as farmers hold their stocks back for better prices, analysts said.

* At 9:20 a.m., CBOT soybean was 0.24 percent higher at $11.32-1/4 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil was up 0.49 percent to 3,100 ringgits a tonne.

* The most-traded soyoil for December delivery on the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange (NCDEX) last ended 0.25 percent lower at 642.10 rupees per 10 kg, while December soybean ended 0.4 percent lower at 2,249.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* December rapeseed ended 0.4 percent higher at 3,204 rupees in the previous session.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.66 million hectares as on Dec. 2, compared with 5.813 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week, on higher area coverage in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh states.

* Soybean production is forecast to reach a record 11 million tonnes in marketing year 2011/12. While increased availability of oilseeds should push oil meal exports to 5.7 million tonnes, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture attache. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)