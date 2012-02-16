MUMBAI Feb 16 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open down on Thursday on new rapeseed arrivals and a drop in edible oil prices overseas, analysts said.

*Lower vegetable oil imports in January are seen restricting the losses, they said.

* New rapeseed crop arrivals have picked up from the northwestern state of Rajasthan, the biggest producer of the oilseed in the country.

* U.S. soybean was down 0.73 percent at $12.51 3/4 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.69 percent to 3,179 ringgit per tonne by 0353 GMT.

* The March soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 0.42 percent higher at 697.6 rupees per 10 kg on Wednesday.

* The most-active March soybean contract rose 0.47 percent to end at 2,568 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed eased 0.03 percent to 3,391 rupees in the previous session.

* India imported 659,979 tonnes of vegetable oils in January, down 8.5 percent from a year earlier, data released by a leading trade body showed on Tuesday, lower than the average forecast in a Reuters survey. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)