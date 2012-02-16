MUMBAI Feb 16 India oilseeds and soyoil
futures are likely to open down on Thursday on new rapeseed
arrivals and a drop in edible oil prices overseas, analysts
said.
*Lower vegetable oil imports in January are seen restricting
the losses, they said.
* New rapeseed crop arrivals have picked up from the
northwestern state of Rajasthan, the biggest producer of the
oilseed in the country.
* U.S. soybean was down 0.73 percent at $12.51 3/4 per
bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.69
percent to 3,179 ringgit per tonne by 0353 GMT.
* The March soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 0.42 percent higher at
697.6 rupees per 10 kg on Wednesday.
* The most-active March soybean contract rose 0.47
percent to end at 2,568 rupees per 100 kg, while April rapeseed
eased 0.03 percent to 3,391 rupees in the previous
session.
* India imported 659,979 tonnes of vegetable oils in
January, down 8.5 percent from a year earlier, data released by
a leading trade body showed on Tuesday, lower than the average
forecast in a Reuters survey.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)