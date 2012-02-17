MUMBAI Feb 17 India oilseeds and soyoil
futures are likely to edge up on Friday tracking cues from firm
overseas market, thin soybean arrivals and on a drop in the
country's vegetable oil imports in January, analysts said.
* However, rising supplies from the new rapeseed crop are
seen limiting the upside, they said.
* U.S. soybean was up 0.54 percent at $12.65 per
bushel, while Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.72
percent to 3,212 ringgit per tonne by 0351 GMT.
* The March soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 0.67 percent down at
692.95 rupees per 10 kg on Thursday.
* The most-active March soybean contract fell 0.45
percent to end at 2,556.5 rupees per 100 kg, while April
rapeseed edged down 0.41 percent to 3,377 rupees in the
previous session.
* India imported 659,979 tonnes of vegetable oils in
January, down 8.5 percent from a year earlier, data released by
a leading trade body showed on Tuesday, lower than the average
forecast in a Reuters survey.
* New rapeseed crop arrivals have picked up from the
northwestern state of Rajasthan, the biggest producer of the
oilseed in the country.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)