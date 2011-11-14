MUMBAI Nov 14 India oilseeds and soyoil
futures are likely to gain more than a percent following global
leads, though rising arrivals could limit the gains later,
analysts said.
* U.S. soybean was 1.14 percent higher, while
Malaysian palm was 0.99 per cent higher on Monday.
* The most-active soybean for December delivery on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) last
ended flat at 2,223 rupees per 100 kg in the last session.
* Soyoil for December last ended flat at 623.5
rupees per 10 kg. Rape seed for December delivery last
closed 0.87 percent higher at 3,122 rupees per 100 kg.
* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and
Maharashtra as farmers have accelerated harvesting after a key
festival, dealers said.
* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise
to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on
improved in yields, the Central Organisation for Oil Industry &
Trade (COOIT) estimated.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)