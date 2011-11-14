MUMBAI Nov 14 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to gain more than a percent following global leads, though rising arrivals could limit the gains later, analysts said.

* U.S. soybean was 1.14 percent higher, while Malaysian palm was 0.99 per cent higher on Monday.

* The most-active soybean for December delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) last ended flat at 2,223 rupees per 100 kg in the last session.

* Soyoil for December last ended flat at 623.5 rupees per 10 kg. Rape seed for December delivery last closed 0.87 percent higher at 3,122 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as farmers have accelerated harvesting after a key festival, dealers said.

* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved in yields, the Central Organisation for Oil Industry & Trade (COOIT) estimated. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)