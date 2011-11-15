MUMBAI Nov 15 India's oilseeds and soyoil
futures are likely to open higher, extending previous session's
gains, following similar trend overseas markets and firm
physical demand for seeds at home.
* CBOT soybean was 1.19 percent higher on Tuesday,
while Malaysian palm was 0.22 percent up.
* On Monday, the most-active rapeseed for December delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) ended 1.05 percent higher at 3,155 rupees per 100 kg,
after hitting a contract high of 3,162 rupees.
* Soybean for December delivery ended 0.92 percent
higher at 2243.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* Soyoil for December delivery ended 0.97 percent
higher at 629.55 rupees per 10 kg.
* Rising arrivals are likely to cap the upside, analysts
said.
* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and
Maharashtra as farmers have accelerated harvesting after a key
festival, dealers said.
* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise
to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on
improved in yields, the Central Organisation for Oil Industry &
Trade (COOIT) estimated.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)