MUMBAI Nov 15 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open higher, extending previous session's gains, following similar trend overseas markets and firm physical demand for seeds at home.

* CBOT soybean was 1.19 percent higher on Tuesday, while Malaysian palm was 0.22 percent up.

* On Monday, the most-active rapeseed for December delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 1.05 percent higher at 3,155 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,162 rupees.

* Soybean for December delivery ended 0.92 percent higher at 2243.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soyoil for December delivery ended 0.97 percent higher at 629.55 rupees per 10 kg.

* Rising arrivals are likely to cap the upside, analysts said.

* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as farmers have accelerated harvesting after a key festival, dealers said.

* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved in yields, the Central Organisation for Oil Industry & Trade (COOIT) estimated. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)