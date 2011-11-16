MUMBAI Nov 16 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to edge lower on Wednesday morning tracking weakness in the world market and on higher soybean arrivals in local spot markets, analysts said.

* At 9:21 a.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.35 percent at 3,167 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean 0.98 percent fell 1 percent to $11.88-1/4 per bushel.

* The most-active rapeseed for December delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended at 3,155 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday, after hitting a contract high of 3,169 rupees earlier in the day.

* Soybean for December delivery ended at 2,231.5 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for December delivery ended at 633.3 rupees per 10 kg.

* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as farmers have accelerated harvesting after a key festival, dealers said.

* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved in yields, the Central Organisation for Oil Industry & Trade (COOIT) estimated. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)