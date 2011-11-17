MUMBAI Nov 17 India's soyoil futures are likely to extend the previous session's gains on Thursday morning tracking firmness in Malaysian palm oil and as demand improves in the local spot markets due to the ongoing wedding season, analysts said.

* Soybean and rapeseed futures are likely to open steady as higher soybean arrivals and a pickup in rapeseed sowing were weighing on sentiment, they said.

* At 9:22 a.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.56 percent at 3,259 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean rose 0.13 percent to $11.89-1/4 per bushel.

* The December soyoil on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange finished 1.08 percent higher at 640.15 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.

* The most-active December soybean contract edged up 0.49 percent to 2,242 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed eased 0.06 percent to 3,153 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as farmers have accelerated harvesting after a key festival, dealers said.

* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, the Central Organisation for Oil Industry & Trade (COOIT) estimated. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)