MUMBAI Nov 18 India oilseeds and soyoil
are likely to fall on Friday morning following overnight steep
losses in global markets, and higher arrivals of the bean back
home, analysts said.
* CBOT soybean ended down 1.6 percent on Thursday's
trade, before trading 0.49 percent higher.
* The December soyoil on NCDEX last ended 0.02
percent higher at 640.3 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active December soybean contract edged
down 0.38 percent to 2,233.5 rupees per 100 kg, while December
rapeseed fell 0.41 percent to end 3,140 rupees per 100
kg.
* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and
Maharashtra as farmers have accelerated harvesting after a key
festival, dealers said.
* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise
to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on
improved yields, the Central Organisation for Oil Industry &
Trade (COOIT) estimated.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)