MUMBAI Nov 18 India oilseeds and soyoil are likely to fall on Friday morning following overnight steep losses in global markets, and higher arrivals of the bean back home, analysts said.

* CBOT soybean ended down 1.6 percent on Thursday's trade, before trading 0.49 percent higher.

* The December soyoil on NCDEX last ended 0.02 percent higher at 640.3 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active December soybean contract edged down 0.38 percent to 2,233.5 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed fell 0.41 percent to end 3,140 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybean arrivals have risen in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as farmers have accelerated harvesting after a key festival, dealers said.

* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, the Central Organisation for Oil Industry & Trade (COOIT) estimated. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)