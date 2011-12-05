MUMBAI Dec 5 Indian oilseeds and soyoil are likely to extend gains and open higher on Monday, following global leads, though rising supplies in the local market could limit the upside, analysts said.

* CBOT soybean was 0.48 percent higher at $11.41-1/4 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil was 1.08 percent higher at 3,095 ringgits a tonne.

* The most-active soybean for December delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) last ended 0.9 percent higher at 2,246 rupees per 100 kg.

* The most-traded soyoil for December delivery last ended 1.4 percent higher at 635.90 rupees per 10 kg. Rapeseed for December delivery last ended 1.35 percent higher at 3,135 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, a leading trade body estimated.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.655 million hectares as on Nov. 25, compared with 5.55 million hectares a year ago, the farm ministry data showed last week, on higher area coverage in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh states. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)