MUMBAI Dec 6 India oilseeds and soyoil
futures are likely to open a tad lower on Tuesday morning
following overseas markets, though a drop in arrivals in the
local market could keep the downside limited, analysts said.
* Chicago Board of Trade soybeans settled lower, dropping as
early enthusiasm for a solution to the euro zone debt crisis was
overshadowed by a report that Standard & Poor's was poised to
announce that Germany and five other euro zone countries could
lose their AAA ratings within 90 days.
* The most-traded soyoil for December delivery on
the NCDEX last ended 1.2 percent higher at 643.70 rupees per 10
kg, after hitting a high of 644.75 rupees, a level last seen on
Nov. 25.
* Rapeseed for December ended 1.75 rupees higher at
3,190 rupees in the previous session, after hitting a high of
3,208 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 23.
* Soybean production is forecast to reach a record 11
million tonnes in marketing year 2011/12. While increased
availability of oilseeds should push oil meal exports to 5.7
million tonnes, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture
attache.
* Planting of rapeseed and mustard increased 103,000
hectares compared to the previous year, reaching 5.6 million
hectares.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)