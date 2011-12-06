MUMBAI Dec 6 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open a tad lower on Tuesday morning following overseas markets, though a drop in arrivals in the local market could keep the downside limited, analysts said.

* Chicago Board of Trade soybeans settled lower, dropping as early enthusiasm for a solution to the euro zone debt crisis was overshadowed by a report that Standard & Poor's was poised to announce that Germany and five other euro zone countries could lose their AAA ratings within 90 days.

* The most-traded soyoil for December delivery on the NCDEX last ended 1.2 percent higher at 643.70 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a high of 644.75 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 25.

* Rapeseed for December ended 1.75 rupees higher at 3,190 rupees in the previous session, after hitting a high of 3,208 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 23.

* Soybean production is forecast to reach a record 11 million tonnes in marketing year 2011/12. While increased availability of oilseeds should push oil meal exports to 5.7 million tonnes, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture attache.

* Planting of rapeseed and mustard increased 103,000 hectares compared to the previous year, reaching 5.6 million hectares. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)