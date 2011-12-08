MUMBAI Dec 8 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to ease on Thursday morning as a drop in the world market is seen offsetting support given by concerns over local rapeseed output from the current season's crop, analysts said.

* At 9:09 a.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.64 percent at 3,099 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was down 0.35 percent at $11.27 per bushel.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 1.22 percent higher at 660.35 rupees per 10 kg on Wednesday, after hitting a contract high of 661.4 rupees earlier in the day.

* The most-active January soybean contract rose 0.68 percent to 2,305 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed gained 0.46 percent to 3,267 rupees per 100 kg on Wednesday.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.66 million hectares as on Dec. 2, compared with 5.813 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week.

* The U.S. Agriculture Department is due to release a closely watched monthly crop production and supply report on Friday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect official estimates of U.S. soy supply to rise by nearly 10 percent. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)