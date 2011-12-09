MUMBAI Dec 9 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open steady on Friday morning as a weak rupee and concerns over rapeseed production due to unfavorable weather are seen offsetting weaker world markets, analysts said.

* At 9:13 a.m, Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.1 percent at 3,086 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was down 0.38 percent at $11.28-1/4 per bushel.

* On Thursday, the January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.2 percent lower at 659 rupees per 10 kg.

* It hit a contract high of 663.8 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level for the second month contract since August 3.

* The most-active January soybean contract rose 0.24 percent to 2,310.5 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed eased 0.34 percent to 3,256 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.66 million hectares as on Dec. 2, compared with 5.813 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)