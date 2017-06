MUMBAI Dec 12 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open a tad lower on Monday, extending losses for another session, following a similar trend overseas, analysts said.

* Malaysian palm was 1.13 percent lower at 3,049 ringgits per tonne.

* In the previous session, the most-active soybean for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.6 percent lower at 2,303 rupees per 100 kg.

* The most-traded soyoil futures ended 0.85 percent lower at 655.90 rupees per 10 kgs. Rapemustard seed futures , meanwhile, closed 0.4 percent lower at 3,239 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's Soymeal exports, which account for a bulk of India's oilmeal sales, were at 397,659 tonne in November, down 10.33 percent from a year ago.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 6.16 million hectares as on Dec. 9, compared with 6.079 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)