MUMBAI Dec 13 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open higher on Tuesday morning following a similar trend in global markets, though rising supplies of the beans back home could limit the upside, analysts said.

* U.S. soybean was 0.27 percent higher at 11.14-3/4 per bushel, while Malaysian palm was 0.67 percent higher at 3,018 rinnigts per tonne.

* The January soyoil contract last ended 0.75 percent lower at 650.95 rupees per 10 kg. The contract hit a high of 664.1 rupees last week -- the highest for the second month contract since Aug. 3.

* The most-active January soybean finished down 0.65 percent to 2,288 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed dropped 1.17 percent to end at 3,201 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 6.16 million hectares as on Dec. 9, compared with 6.079 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)