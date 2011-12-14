MUMBAI Dec 14 Indian oilseeds and soyoil are likely to retreat from their previous session's high on Wednesday morning following overseas markets, and rising domestic supplies of the bean, analysts said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.27 percent at 2,994 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was down 0.36 percent at $11.14-1/2 per bushel.

* The January soyoil last finished 2.24 percent higher at 665.5 rupees per 10 kg.

* The most-active January soybean last closed up 1.53 percent to 2,323 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed jumped 2.69 percent higher to 3,287 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybean arrivals in Indore spot markets in Madhya Pradesh state, India's top producer, stood at 249,241 quintals in November, up 37 percent on year as farmers accelerated harvesting after the festival season, a government official said on Tuesday.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 6.16 million hectares as on Dec. 9, compared with 6.079 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)