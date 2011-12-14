MUMBAI Dec 14 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
are likely to retreat from their previous session's high on
Wednesday morning following overseas markets, and rising
domestic supplies of the bean, analysts said.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.27 percent
at 2,994 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was down 0.36
percent at $11.14-1/2 per bushel.
* The January soyoil last finished 2.24 percent
higher at 665.5 rupees per 10 kg.
* The most-active January soybean last closed up
1.53 percent to 2,323 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed
jumped 2.69 percent higher to 3,287 rupees per 100 kg.
* Soybean arrivals in Indore spot markets in Madhya Pradesh
state, India's top producer, stood at 249,241 quintals in
November, up 37 percent on year as farmers accelerated
harvesting after the festival season, a government official said
on Tuesday.
* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 6.16
million hectares as on Dec. 9, compared with 6.079 million
hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week.
