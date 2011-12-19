MUMBAI Dec 19 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to extend the previous week's rally on Monday morning on a weak rupee, thin soybean arrivals and gains in the world markets, analyst said.

* At 9:24 a.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.13 percent at 2,988 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was 0.35 percent up at $11.34 per bushel.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange jumped 1.22 percent to 677.65 rupees per 10 kg on Saturday.

* The most-active January soybean contract climbed 1.09 percent to 2,393 rupees per 100 kg, while the January rapeseed contract edged up 0.26 percent to 3,439 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee slipped early on Monday following a broad selloff in Asian currencies against the dollar on news that North Korean leader Kim Jong-il had died. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)