MUMBAI Dec 20 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to extend gains from the previous session on Tuesday morning, buoyed a firm world market due to dry weather in south America, which threatens corn and soybean yields there, analysts said.

* A weak rupee, thin soybean arrivals in the local spot markets and a drop in rapeseed area are also seen supporting the upside, analysts said.

* Fields in parts of Brazil, which is set to supplant the United States as the world's top soybean exporter next year, and in Argentina, the No. 3 shipper, need more rain, while rising temperatures forecast for this week could stress crops.

* At 9:07 a.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.36 percent at 3,009 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was 0.2 percent higher at $11.39-1/4 per bushel.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 1.25 percent up at 686.15 rupees per 10 kg on Monday. Earlier in the day, the contract hit a high of 690.5 rupees, the highest level for the second month contract since March 2008.

* The most-active January soybean contract finished 1.98 percent higher at 2,440.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the January rapeseed contract edged 0.2 percent higher to 3,446 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee weakened early on Tuesday as fragile global sentiment after the death of North Korea leader Kim Jong-il raised fears of regional instability, prompting investors to pull money out of riskier assets.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 6.36 million hectares as on Dec. 16, compared with 6.66 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed last week. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)