MUMBAI Dec 21 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to climb in early Wednesday trade on good demand in spot market, a fall in rapeseed acreage and on firm overseas markets, analysts said.

* At 8:45 a.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.53 percent at 3,036 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was 0.07 percent lower at $11.43-3/4 per bushel, after rising 0.7 percent in the previous session.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange had closed 0.74 percent down at 681.1 rupees per 10 kg on Tuesday.

* The most active January soybean contract dropped 0.41 percent to 2,430.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the January rapeseed contract edged 0.44 percent lower to 3,431 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 6.36 million hectares as on Dec. 16, compared with 6.66 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed last week. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)