BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
MUMBAI Dec 22 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open steady on Thursday morning as a drop in the U.S. soybean market is seen outweighing thin oilseed arrivals in local spot markets and lower area under rapeseed, analysts said.
* At 9:13 a.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.13 percent at 3,076 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was 0.69 percent lower at $11.45-3/4 per bushel.
* January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange finished 0.1 percent down at 680.4 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.
* The most-active January soybean last closed down 0.68 percent at 2,414 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed rose 0.32 percent to 3,442 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 6.36 million hectares as on Dec. 16, compared with 6.66 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed.
* Soybean arrivals in key spot markets of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have gone down. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
BANGALORE, June 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35900 ICS-201(B22mm) 36800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29100 ICS-103(23mm) 33500 ICS-104(24mm) 37400 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)