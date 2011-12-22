MUMBAI Dec 22 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open steady on Thursday morning as a drop in the U.S. soybean market is seen outweighing thin oilseed arrivals in local spot markets and lower area under rapeseed, analysts said.

* At 9:13 a.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.13 percent at 3,076 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was 0.69 percent lower at $11.45-3/4 per bushel.

* January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange finished 0.1 percent down at 680.4 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.

* The most-active January soybean last closed down 0.68 percent at 2,414 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed rose 0.32 percent to 3,442 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 6.36 million hectares as on Dec. 16, compared with 6.66 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed.

* Soybean arrivals in key spot markets of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have gone down. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)