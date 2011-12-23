MUMBAI Dec 23 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to rise on Friday tracking overseas markets, which gained due to dry weather in South America, and on a drop in area under local rapeseed crop, the country's main winter-sown oilseed.

* At 9:09 a.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.87 percent at 3,124 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean was 0.45 percent lower at $11.57 per bushel, after rising 0.7 percent in the previous session.

* January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.21 percent at 679 rupees per 10 kgs on Thursday. It had hit a high of 690.5 rupees on Monday -- the highest level for the second month contract since March 2008.

* The most-active January soybean fell 0.81 percent to 2,394.5 rupees per 100 kgs on Thursday, while January rapeseed dropped 0.52 percent to 3,424 rupees per 100 kgs.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 6.36 million hectares as on Dec. 16, compared with 6.66 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed.

* Crops in parts of far southern Brazil should get welcome rains on Friday and Saturday but dry weather returns next week, which could stress the region's corn and soybeans, a U.S. forecaster said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)