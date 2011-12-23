MUMBAI Dec 23 India's oilseeds and soyoil
futures are likely to rise on Friday tracking overseas markets,
which gained due to dry weather in South America, and on a drop
in area under local rapeseed crop, the country's main
winter-sown oilseed.
* At 9:09 a.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were up
0.87 percent at 3,124 ringgit per tonne and U.S. soybean
was 0.45 percent lower at $11.57 per bushel, after rising 0.7
percent in the previous session.
* January soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.21 percent at
679 rupees per 10 kgs on Thursday. It had hit a high of 690.5
rupees on Monday -- the highest level for the second month
contract since March 2008.
* The most-active January soybean fell 0.81 percent
to 2,394.5 rupees per 100 kgs on Thursday, while January
rapeseed dropped 0.52 percent to 3,424 rupees per 100
kgs.
* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 6.36
million hectares as on Dec. 16, compared with 6.66 million
hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed.
* Crops in parts of far southern Brazil should get welcome
rains on Friday and Saturday but dry weather returns next week,
which could stress the region's corn and soybeans, a U.S.
forecaster said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)