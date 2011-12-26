MUMBAI Dec 26 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to edge lower on Monday morning on profit-taking, though concerns over the South American soybean crop and a drop in area under local rapeseed crop, the country's main winter-sown oilseed, will limit the downside, analysts said.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.14 percent at 693.15 rupees per 10 kg on Saturday. Earlier in the day, it hit a high of 700.5 rupees -- the highest level for the first month contract since March 2008.

* The most-active January soybean contract fell 0.56 percent to 2,414.5 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed dropped 0.55 percent to 3,452 rupees per 100 kg on Saturday.

* Malaysian palm oil and U.S. soybean market was closed on Monday.

* Indian farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.383 million hectares as on Dec. 23, down from 6.775 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)