MUMBAI Dec 26 India's oilseeds and soyoil
futures are likely to edge lower on Monday morning on
profit-taking, though concerns over the South American soybean
crop and a drop in area under local rapeseed crop, the country's
main winter-sown oilseed, will limit the downside, analysts
said.
* The January soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.14 percent at
693.15 rupees per 10 kg on Saturday. Earlier in the day, it hit
a high of 700.5 rupees -- the highest level for the first month
contract since March 2008.
* The most-active January soybean contract fell 0.56
percent to 2,414.5 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed
dropped 0.55 percent to 3,452 rupees per 100 kg on
Saturday.
* Malaysian palm oil and U.S. soybean market
was closed on Monday.
* Indian farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.383 million
hectares as on Dec. 23, down from 6.775 million hectares a year
ago, data from the farm ministry showed.
