MUMBAI Dec 27 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to edge lower on Tuesday morning on profit-taking driven by weakness in the overseas markets, though a drop in area under local rapeseed crop is seen restricting losses, analysts said.

* At 8:54 a.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.7 percent at 3,147 ringgit per tonne.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.9 percent at 706.3 rupees per 10 kg on Monday. Earlier in the day, it hit a high of 708.3 rupees -- the highest level for the first month contract since March 2008.

* The most-active January soybean contract rose 0.95 percent to 2,437.5 rupees per 100 kg on Monday, while January rapeseed climbed 1.13 percent to 3,491 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.383 million hectares as on Dec. 23, down from 6.775 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)