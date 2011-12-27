MUMBAI Dec 27 India's oilseeds and soyoil
futures are likely to edge lower on Tuesday morning on
profit-taking driven by weakness in the overseas markets, though
a drop in area under local rapeseed crop is seen restricting
losses, analysts said.
* At 8:54 a.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were
down 0.7 percent at 3,147 ringgit per tonne.
* The January soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.9 percent at 706.3
rupees per 10 kg on Monday. Earlier in the day, it hit a high of
708.3 rupees -- the highest level for the first month contract
since March 2008.
* The most-active January soybean contract rose 0.95
percent to 2,437.5 rupees per 100 kg on Monday, while January
rapeseed climbed 1.13 percent to 3,491 rupees per 100
kg.
* Indian farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.383 million
hectares as on Dec. 23, down from 6.775 million hectares a year
ago, data from the farm ministry showed.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)