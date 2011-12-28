MUMBAI Dec 28 India's soyoil futures are likely to hit their highest level in almost four years on Wednesday morning tracking a jump in Malaysia palm oil with good demand in physical market and a weak rupee further aiding gains, analysts said.

Soybean is seen rising on thin arrivals, while rapeseed is likely to jump on lower area under the crop, they said.

* At 9:11 a.m., Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.2 percent at 3,197 ringgit per tonne.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.19 percent at 714.75 rupees per 10 kg on Tuesday. Earlier in the day it hit a high of 717.5 rupees -- the highest level for the first month contract since March 2008.

* The most-active January soybean edged up 0.31 percent to 2,445 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed rose 0.4 percent to 3,505 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.383 million hectares as on Dec. 23, down from 6.775 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed.

* The weather in Brazil and Argentina, major soybean and corn exporters with the promise of large crops to feed the world next year, will remain center stage in grain markets this week albeit in subdued trading. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)