MUMBAI Dec 30 India's soyoil futures are likely to hit a new record high on Friday, buoyed by a rise in Malaysian palm oil coupled with a weak rupee as well as good demand in local spot markets after imports fell in November, analysts said.

Soybean futures are likely to edge higher on healthy demand in the physical markets amid dwindling arrivals, while rapeseed is seen extending gains on output concerns as the area under cultivation fell, they said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.32 percent at 3,165 ringgit per tonne by 0340 GMT, while U.S. soybean was flat at $11.97 per bushel.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed lower 0.22 percent at 722.45 rupees per 10 kg on Thursday, after hitting a record high of 731.5 rupees earlier in the day.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports costlier, but at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* India fulfills most of its edible oil imports requirement in the form of palm oil and buys it from Malaysia and Indonesia.

* India's soyoil imports in November fell to 8,000 tonnes from 31,970 tonnes a year ago, Solvent Extractors' Association of India data on Dec. 14 showed.

* The most-active January soybean nudged lower 0.04 percent to 2,481.5 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday, while January rapeseed jumped 1.86 percent to 3,608 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.383 million hectares as on Dec. 23, down from 6.775 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)