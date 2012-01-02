MUMBAI Jan 2 India's rapeseed and soyoil futures should again test record highs on Monday on good demand in the spot market and a drop in the area under rapeseed, the country's main winter-sown oilseed, analysts said.

* Farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.455 million hectares as on Dec. 30, down from 6.821 million hectares a year earlier, data from the farm ministry showed.

* The January rapeseed contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange jumped 4 percent on Saturday to end at 3,776 rupees per 100 kg, the record high for the first month contract.

* The most-active January soybean climbed 1.7 percent to 2,514 rupees per 100 kg on Saturday, while the January soyoil closed up 1.95 percent at 733.5 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 735.5 rupees during trade. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)