MUMBAI Jan 3 India's soyoil and rapeseed futures are likely to hit fresh record highs on Tuesday morning on good demand in spot markets, lower area under rapeseed cultivation and as the world market was firm in early trades.

* Soybean is likely to edge higher on thin arrivals in spot markets, they said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.7 percent at 3,229 ringgit per tonne by 0342 GMT.

* India fulfills most of its edible oil imports requirement by buying palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia.

* The January rapeseed contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.6 percent at 3,793 rupees per 100 kg on Monday, after rising to 3,810 rupees earlier in the day, a record high for the first-month contract.

* Farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.455 million hectares as on Dec. 30, down from 6.821 million hectares a year earlier, data from the farm ministry showed.

* The most-active January soybean climbed 1.87 percent to 2,561 rupees per 100 kg, while the January soyoil finished higher 2.2 percent at 750 rupees per 10 kg on Monday, after hitting a record high of 751.2 rupees in earlier trade. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)