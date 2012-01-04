MUMBAI Jan 4 Indian soyoil futures are likely to ease on Wednesday morning after hitting a record high in the previous session as a drop in overseas markets is seen prompting traders to book profits.

* Rapeseed futures are also likely to edge lower after hitting a record high in the previous session as last week's rainfall in north India is seen helping the crop. Soybean is seen falling on a drop in the U.S. market.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.56 percent at 3,207 ringgit per tonne by 0317 GMT, while U.S. soybean fell 0.29 percent to $12.14-3/4 per bushel.

* The January soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.9 percent at 764.15 rupees per 10 kg on Tuesday, after hitting a record high of 766.9 rupees.

* The most-active January soybean rose 2.6 percent to 2,628 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed fell 0.92 percent to 3,758 rupees after hitting record high of 3,818 rupees.

* Farmers sowed rapeseed on 6.455 million hectares as on Dec. 30, down from 6.821 million hectares a year earlier, data from the farm ministry showed. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)