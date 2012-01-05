MUMBAI Jan 5 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures should open little changed on Thursday as last week's rainfall in the rapeseed growing areas and a drop in world prices are expected to offset thin soybean arrivals in local markets, analysts said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.22 percent at 3,218 ringgit per tonne by 0345 GMT, while U.S. soybean fell 0.02 percent to $12.21 per bushel.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 1.49 percent at 752.75 rupees per 10 kg on Wednesday.

It had touched a record high of 766.90 rupees on Tuesday.

* The most-active January soybean fell 1.77 percent to 2,581.5 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed eased 0.77 percent to 3,729 rupees.

* Farmers have planted rapeseed on 6.4 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Dec. 30 period, down 5.4 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

* India's edible oil imports in the year ending October 2012 are likely to rise by 6.3 percent to 8.9 million tonnes and all the additional imports will be refined palm oil after Indonesia changed export taxes, a senior industry official said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)