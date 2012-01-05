MUMBAI Jan 5 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures should open little changed on Thursday as last week's
rainfall in the rapeseed growing areas and a drop in world
prices are expected to offset thin soybean arrivals in local
markets, analysts said.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.22 percent
at 3,218 ringgit per tonne by 0345 GMT, while U.S. soybean
fell 0.02 percent to $12.21 per bushel.
* The January soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 1.49 percent at
752.75 rupees per 10 kg on Wednesday.
It had touched a record high of 766.90 rupees on Tuesday.
* The most-active January soybean fell 1.77 percent
to 2,581.5 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed
eased 0.77 percent to 3,729 rupees.
* Farmers have planted rapeseed on 6.4 million hectares in
the Oct. 1 to Dec. 30 period, down 5.4 percent compared to the
same period a year earlier.
* India's edible oil imports in the year ending October 2012
are likely to rise by 6.3 percent to 8.9 million tonnes and all
the additional imports will be refined palm oil after Indonesia
changed export taxes, a senior industry official said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)