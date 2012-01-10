MUMBAI Jan 10 India oilseeds and soyoil are likely to extend previous session's gains on Tuesday morning tracking global markets, and falling arrivals in the local markets, analysts said.

* U.S. soy rebounded from two straight losing sessions on Monday. Malaysian palm was up 0.44 percent at 9:33 a.m.

* January soyoil contract gained 1.54 percent to last close at 727.45 rupees per 10 kg, while January soybean contract ended 1.42 percent higher at 2,501.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Rapeseed for January delivery ended up 0.98 percent higher at 3,700 rupees per 100 kg in the last session.

* Rajasthan, the country' top rapeseed producer, received rain over the weekend and is likely to get more rain in the next three days, the weather department said on its website. Rains at this stage of the crop could reduce yields.

* Farmers planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 6 period, down 5 percent compared to the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)