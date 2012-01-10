MUMBAI Jan 10 India oilseeds and soyoil
are likely to extend previous session's gains on Tuesday morning
tracking global markets, and falling arrivals in the local
markets, analysts said.
* U.S. soy rebounded from two straight losing sessions on
Monday. Malaysian palm was up 0.44 percent at 9:33 a.m.
* January soyoil contract gained 1.54 percent to
last close at 727.45 rupees per 10 kg, while January soybean
contract ended 1.42 percent higher at 2,501.5 rupees per
100 kg.
* Rapeseed for January delivery ended up 0.98
percent higher at 3,700 rupees per 100 kg in the last session.
* Rajasthan, the country' top rapeseed producer, received
rain over the weekend and is likely to get more rain in the next
three days, the weather department said on its website. Rains at
this stage of the crop could reduce yields.
* Farmers planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the
Oct. 1 to Jan. 6 period, down 5 percent compared to the same
period a year earlier.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)